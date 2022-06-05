Police charge juvenile following shooting, armed robbery in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Beaufort on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

Officers responded to the Salvation Army on North Street just after 9:00 p.m. in reference to a possible burglary in progress.

At the scene, police heard several gunshots, a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high speed and two people running away from the parking lot. Police say one of the individuals running away appeared to be carrying a firearm.

A nearby officer stopped the vehicle seen leaving the parking lot; and discovered four females all under the age of 17, the department stated in a Facebook post.

Officers reported that two people in the vehicle had gunshot wounds in their arms; they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they learned the group had gone to the Salvation Army to meet with a female for a drug deal.

“Upon arrival, they were approached by two males who were armed with handguns and demanding money,” the department stated in a Facebook post. “As the vehicle tried to flee, the offenders started shooting into the vehicle, subsequently striking two of the occupants.”

The 15-year-old girl charged in connection with this incident was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to await her initial court appearance.

Police say they have also identified two additional juveniles as persons of interest as they continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information can contact investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950 or call an anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.

