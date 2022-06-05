RiverDogs shut out for second time this season, suffer third loss in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WCSC) - For the second time this season, the Charleston RiverDogs were unable to put a run on the scoreboard, falling 5-0 to the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday evening.

Down East 5, Charleston 0 June 4, 2022

Click here for the box score

Charleston (R-H-E): 0-5-1 Down East (R-H-E): 5-7-1 Win: Maclean (1-0) Loss: Goss(0-3) Save: Mendoza (1) HR: Charleston: None HR: Down East: Ian Moller (1, 4th inning, 2 on base)

The pitching staff walked nine batters and hit two while recording only four strikeouts in the defeat. The only other game in which the RiverDogs failed to score this season was in a 5-0 loss to Myrtle Beach on May 15.

Down East (24-26) stranded the bases loaded in the first inning against JJ Goss, but did not waste the same opportunity in the second. With the bases full and two outs, Marcus Smith worked a walk to score the game’s first run. As the pitch bounded to the backstop, Alejandro Osuna tried to score from second base but was thrown out at the plate for the final out of the frame.

The fourth inning was the only other stanza that saw runs scored. Junior Paniagua tripled down the right-field line and scored when a relay throw from Willy Vasquez was deflected into the dugout for an error. Goss issued a pair of walks with two outs, setting the table for Ian Moller. The catcher blasted a 3-1 pitch over the left-field for his first home run of the season to increase the lead to 5-0. Goss was dealt the loss after allowing five runs on four hits in 3.2 innings. He issued four walks and hit two batters with a pitch.

Over Galue also walked four hitters, but did not allow a run in 3.0 innings of relief work. Sandy Gaston worked the final 1.1 innings without allowing a hit. Five different players singled in the game to give the RiverDogs (33-17) their five hits. Mason Auer extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The RiverDogs need a win on Sunday afternoon to avoid losing their first series of the season. The first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. LHP Antonio Jimenez (1-3, 4.54) will start his second game of the series for the RiverDogs. Fellow LHP Larson Kindreich (3-1, 2.06) will work for Down East.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.