SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs shut out for second time this season, suffer third loss in Kinston

The only other game in which the RiverDogs failed to score this season was in a 5-0 loss to...
The only other game in which the RiverDogs failed to score this season was in a 5-0 loss to Myrtle Beach on May 15. (Source: RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WCSC) - For the second time this season, the Charleston RiverDogs were unable to put a run on the scoreboard, falling 5-0 to the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday evening.

Down East 5, Charleston 0 June 4, 2022

Click here for the box score

Charleston (R-H-E): 0-5-1 Down East (R-H-E): 5-7-1 Win: Maclean (1-0) Loss: Goss(0-3) Save: Mendoza (1) HR: Charleston: None HR: Down East: Ian Moller (1, 4th inning, 2 on base)

The pitching staff walked nine batters and hit two while recording only four strikeouts in the defeat. The only other game in which the RiverDogs failed to score this season was in a 5-0 loss to Myrtle Beach on May 15.

Down East (24-26) stranded the bases loaded in the first inning against JJ Goss, but did not waste the same opportunity in the second. With the bases full and two outs, Marcus Smith worked a walk to score the game’s first run.  As the pitch bounded to the backstop, Alejandro Osuna tried to score from second base but was thrown out at the plate for the final out of the frame. 

The fourth inning was the only other stanza that saw runs scored. Junior Paniagua tripled down the right-field line and scored when a relay throw from Willy Vasquez was deflected into the dugout for an error.  Goss issued a pair of walks with two outs, setting the table for Ian Moller.  The catcher blasted a 3-1 pitch over the left-field for his first home run of the season to increase the lead to 5-0. Goss was dealt the loss after allowing five runs on four hits in 3.2 innings. He issued four walks and hit two batters with a pitch. 

Over Galue also walked four hitters, but did not allow a run in 3.0 innings of relief work.  Sandy Gaston worked the final 1.1 innings without allowing a hit. Five different players singled in the game to give the RiverDogs (33-17) their five hits.  Mason Auer extended his hitting streak to seven games. 

The RiverDogs need a win on Sunday afternoon to avoid losing their first series of the season.  The first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. LHP Antonio Jimenez (1-3, 4.54) will start his second game of the series for the RiverDogs.  Fellow LHP Larson Kindreich (3-1, 2.06) will work for Down East. 

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase end in West Ashley crash
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants down Coppin State in NCAA Regional
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 3 Chanticleers drop NCAA Regional Opener to No. 2 Virginia, 7-2
Charleston RiverDogs (Source: RiverDogs)
Pitching pushes RiverDogs past Wood Ducks
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Can’t Sustain Quick Start, Fall 4-1 to Wood Ducks