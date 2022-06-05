SC Lottery
Stalled front to bring more showers and storms today!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will linger offshore today. This front will keep clouds and the chance of showers and storms in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. With the clouds and activity, highs will only be in the low to mid 80s. The rain chance will decrease Monday with a return to the hot temperatures and isolated storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday, and will remain in the 90s for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Alex developed off the coast of Florida early this morning, making it the first named storm of the season. This system will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and will approach Bermuda on Monday. No direct threat to our area.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 67.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 87, Low 69

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 89, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 74.

