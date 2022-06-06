1 killed, 1 injured in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-26 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. on the westbound side of I-26, near the exit for SC-210, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a BMW sedan traveling west ran off the road to the right and struck several trees, killing a passenger in the vehicle,.

EMS crews took the driver of the vehicle to an area hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.