2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a man and woman following a shooting incident early Sunday morning that happened as an officer was patrolling the area.

Diamond Green, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice, while John Richardson, 25, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Sgt. Craig DuBose.

An incident report states police were in the area of King and Morris Streets at 2:10 a.m. Sunday when an officer heard a gunshot. The officer saw a handgun on the sidewalk that a woman, later identified as Green, pick up and start walking from the area, the report states.

Police say Green, who was detained without incident, told police she did not have a concealed-carry permit. A man, later identified as Richardson, was found laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputy Chief Dustin Thomason said Richardson and Green were traveling together at the time of the incident and said businesses provided surveillance footage of the incident that confirmed the shooting was “self-inflicted.”

Richardson was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and was then booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Jail records state a judge set bond for Green at $25,000 and for Richardson at $20,000 and that both have since posted bond and have been released from jail.

