Biden names nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - President Joe Biden announced he will nominate a woman to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for the state of South Carolina.

Biden named Adair Ford Boroughs as his nominee for the role Monday afternoon. If she is confirmed, she would be only the second woman to serve in the role.

Boroughs is a founding partner of Boroughs Bryant, LLC, where she has practiced since 2021, a release from the White House states.

From 2017 to 2019, she was the Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access.

She served as a law clerk for Judge Richard Gergel on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina from 2013 to 2017 and was previously a trial attorney in the tax division of the U.S. Department of Justice from 2007 to 2013.

Boroughs received her law degree from Stanford Law School in 2007 and graduated summa cum laude from Furman University in 2002.

