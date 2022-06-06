Brothers arrested in connection with theft, destruction of Boy Scout statue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say two brothers face charges in connection with possessing a statue stolen from a North Charleston Boy Scouts of America office.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Joshua Petty on Monday, and warrants have been signed for his brother, 29-year-old James Petty who is in the Berkeley County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Both faces charges of possession of stolen goods greater than $10,000 and malicious damage to property greater than $10,000.

The charges stem from an investigation that started on May 31 when officers responded to the Boy Scouts of America office on Medical Plaza Drive where organization officials reported someone had stolen their 6-foot bronze statue.

The statue was stolen during the Memorial Day holiday weekend from the Coastal Carolina Council BSA Service Center on Medical Plaza Drive. (Live 5 News)

Investigators said they received information that the suspects had possession of the statue after a call to a scrap yard confirmed that James Petty attempted to sell a large quantity of brass that appeared to be the cut-up statue.

North Charleston Police say he was turned away from the business, and investigators had prior contact with the suspect in the past.

Police then went to both of the suspects’ home, contacted them, and recovered the statue which had been cut into several pieces.

A report states that both suspects were charged through the course of the investigation.

