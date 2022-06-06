The Citadel’s Beckley Signs Pro Contract; McCarthy Prepares for Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right-hander Devin Beckley has signed to play with the Lake Country DockHounds of the American Association of Professional Basebal, while outfielder Ryan McCarthy will play this summer for the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League.

Beckley signed his first professional contract of the weekend, becoming the second former Bulldog to join the American Association. James Reeves signed with the Chicago Dogs earlier in the spring.

Beckley is coming off his most successful season as a collegiate, going 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves. He appeared in 19 games, 11 starts, allowing 65 hits and striking out 81 over 82.0 innings. Beckley did not allow a run over his first four starts of the season, including throwing a complete-game four-hit shutout against Saint Peter’s.

In his final career start, Beckley allowed three runs over 7.2 innings against UNCG in the Southern Conference Tournament. After allowing three runs in the first two innings, he responded by shutting the Spartans out over the next five innings.

McCarthy joins the MLB Draft League in its second year of operation. Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the league serves as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer’s MLB draft.

McCarthy finished his senior season by hitting .305 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 RBIs. He was also 20-for-21 in stolen bases. He got off to a hot start as he hit safely in 13 of the 16 games during the month of March. The stretch featured four home runs, including long balls in back-to-back midweek games against Texas and South Carolina.

