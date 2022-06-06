SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash in the Ridgeville area that left one person dead and another injured.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a Eutawville man died late Friday night in a crash in Ridgeville.

Johnny L. Taste, 64, was the passenger in a single-vehicle crash on SC-61 near the Givhans community, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Brouthers said the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the vehicle was not discovered until the following morning.

The coroner pronounced Taste dead at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when the 1999 Nissan Altima in which Taste was a passenger ran off the left side of the roadway near Hunter Haven Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Tidwell says the incident is also being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons

Latest News

Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
If you live in the West Ashley area, you could soon see some new commercial businesses and...
Officials to discuss future development along Bees Ferry corridor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials to discuss future development along Bees Ferry corridor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials to discuss future development along Bees Ferry corridor