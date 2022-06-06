Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a Eutawville man died late Friday night in a crash in Ridgeville.

Johnny L. Taste, 64, was the passenger in a single-vehicle crash on SC-61 near the Givhans community, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Brouthers said the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the vehicle was not discovered until the following morning.

The coroner pronounced Taste dead at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when the 1999 Nissan Altima in which Taste was a passenger ran off the left side of the roadway near Hunter Haven Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Tidwell says the incident is also being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

