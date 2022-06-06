Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from memory loss, health issues

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 54-year-old man was last seen Saturday night.

Thelonious Lamar Green was last seen leaving the 9100 block of Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies say.

Green’s family told deputies he suffers from memory loss and has other health issues that require medication.

He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and glasses.

Deputies say he was driving his blue 2003 Ford F-150 crew cab with S.C. license plate AEB-647.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective William Martin at 843-529-5327 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

