SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from memory loss, health issues

Thelonious Lamar Green was last seen leaving the 9100 block of Penny Creek Road at...
Thelonious Lamar Green was last seen leaving the 9100 block of Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 54-year-old man was last seen Saturday night.

Thelonious Lamar Green was last seen leaving the 9100 block of Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies say.

Green’s family told deputies he suffers from memory loss and has other health issues that require medication.

He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and glasses.

Deputies say he was driving his blue 2003 Ford F-150 crew cab with S.C. license plate AEB-647.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective William Martin at 843-529-5327 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the crash scene was not...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Latest News

Investigators say two brothers face charges in connection with possessing a statue stolen from...
Brothers arrested in connection with theft, destruction of Boy Scout statue
The Beefield community, an African American settlement community, has been designated as a...
Beefield community designated as Charleston County historic district
The Charleston Police Department say two people were transported to the hospital after a...
Propane tank explodes on James Island injuring two people
Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say