Deputies searching for suspect following assault, gunfire at St. Helena Island home

Deputies said they learned that 19-year-old Vincent Medlock assaulted a family member and fired a gun.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man following an assault that involved gunfire at a home on St. Helena Island on Monday.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault and battery at a home on Melody Lane. Deputies said they learned that 19-year-old Vincent Medlock assaulted a family member and fired a gun.

No one was wounded by the gunfire. 

The sheriff’s office said following the assault, Medlock fled the home on foot.

“It is not known if he is still armed,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies are currently looking for Medlock. Residents and motorists near Melody Lane can expect an increased law enforcement presence.”

Anyone who has information on Medlock’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

