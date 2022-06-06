SC Lottery
Man wanted in assault, gunfire at St. Helena Island home captured

Vincent Medlock, 19, faces criminal charges including three counts of assault and battery, use...
Vincent Medlock, 19, faces criminal charges including three counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without permission and malicious injury to personal property.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Monday afternoon the 19-year-old they were searching for in an assault case was taken into custody.

Vincent Medlock faces criminal charges including three counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without permission and malicious injury to personal property.

Deputies say they captured Medlock with the help of K-9 officers.

Deputies responded to a St. Helena Island home to a report of an assault and battery. When they arrived, deputies were told Medlock had assaulted family members and discharged a firearm.

One of the bullets struck a vehicle parked outside the home, deputies said. No one was wounded by gunfire.

Deputies said he ran away from the home on foot and they were able to track him with K-9s. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

