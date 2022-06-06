SC Lottery
McMaster holds ceremonial signing for SC Religious Freedom Act

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Monday for a bill his office says protects the...
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Monday for a bill his office says protects the state’s places of worship from government overreach and forced closure during states of emergency.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill his office says protects the state’s places of worship from government overreach and forced closure during states of emergency.

McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, faith leaders and state lawmakers gathered for the ceremonial signing of H.3015, the South Carolina Religious Freedom Act at the statehouse Monday.

Under the law, any places of worship denied their right to worship during declared emergencies can seek declaratory relief and compensatory damages for pecuniary and nonpecuniary losses.

“Throughout the pandemic, liberal governors pilled on mandates and restrictions that infringed on the rights of their constituents – the most egregious of those mandates were the closure of churches, synagogues, and other places of worship,” McMaster said. “The fact that any elected official believed it was within their authority to tell somebody that they couldn’t go to church – the place that provides comfort in times of need and where many feel closest to God and their communities – is truly alarming. This legislation further ensures that South Carolinians’ constitutionally protected right to worship will not be infringed.”

“Religious liberty is one of the founding principles of our state and nation, this bill recognizes that important principle,” Rep. John McCravy (R-Greenwood) said. “This bill ensures that our churches can stay open during the most difficult times when we need church the most.”

This bill passed the Senate 39-2 and passed the House 102-9.

“Through this legislation, we ensure that no future governor who gets a little power-crazy during a national emergency shuts down these houses of worship,” State Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R-Spartanburg) said. “It is critical and essential that we can come here, especially in the darkest times.”

McMaster’s official signing that made the bill a law came on April 25 and took effect that same day.

