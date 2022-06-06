SC Lottery
Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league.

Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Friday.

The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But that appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also said while he was aware of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson said Monday that he’ll still play the majors, starting June 16 in the U.S. Open outside Boston.

