Officials to discuss future development along Bees Ferry corridor

If you live in the West Ashley area, you could soon see some new commercial businesses and...
If you live in the West Ashley area, you could soon see some new commercial businesses and restaurants going up near West Ashley Circle.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live in the West Ashley area, you could soon see some new commercial businesses and restaurants going up near West Ashley Circle.

City of Charleston leaders say that area is steadily developing as the community continues to grow. Today, the city will meet to discuss future plans.

Developers are looking to bring new businesses like a car wash, restaurants, and retail stores to allow the community to have other amenities in their own backyard.

The city says West Ashley Circle is a great area to add some additional businesses. The area has a handful of commercial spaces and developing residential complexes nearby, but developers are looking to bring additional opportunities.

If approved, a time to shine car wash, restaurants, and retail stores could be built at the corner of Bees Ferry Road and West Ashley Circle, a relatively busy intersection. Right now, most of the area is full of trees, but Robert Summerfield with the city says developers are looking to preserve as much as they can.

“It’s positioned in the right place given the commercial nature of the Bees Ferry corridor, the intent of the West Ashley Circle, which in large part was to help facilitate additional retail and commercial core for this part of the community,” Summerfield says.

The overall goal of this project is for people living in the area to not have to travel out of the community to access everyday necessities. Today’s meeting starts at 4:30 pm at 2 George St. and is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

