Orangeburg County man arrested on tax evasion charges

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 31-year-old Orangeburg man is facing tax evasion charges after he failed to report more than $1 million in sales.

David Cortez Marshall, Jr. was arrested Monday by agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue. He is charged with three counts of tax evasion.

The agency says Marshall operated Level 8 Communications, LLC and from 2019 through 2021 failed to report $1.1 in sales.

Marshall collected $74,416 in sales tax during the period through shell companies and used “several bank accounts to conceal his activities,” but did not remit the taxes to the Department of Revenue, agents said.

The Department of Revenue says each count faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Marshall was being held in the Orangeburg Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

