SC gas prices climb more than 20 cents, state average at $4.43

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed an increase of 22.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $4.43. That’s 47.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.65 higher than one year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose more than 20 cents last week as the state average climbs closer to $4.50.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed an increase of 22.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $4.43. That’s 47.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.65 higher than one year ago.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said.

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.65 while the highest was $4.99, a difference of $1.34 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $4.19 per gallon.

The national average also saw a major jump, climbing 26 cents per gallon to $4.85, 56 cents higher than a month ago and $1.81 higher than one year ago.

“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon,” De Haan said. “Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

