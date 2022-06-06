Turning hotter as storms come in and out of the forecast this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south will slowly dissipate over the next 24 hours leading to drier weather and hotter temperatures as we head through the work week. We’ll see clouds increase a bit through today with a few showers and storms possible this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 80s inland, near 80° at the beaches. Due to an onshore wind and an increased swell because of distant Tropical Storm Alex, there is a MODERATE risk of rip currents at our beaches today. With Tropical Storm Alex expected to move farther from the US on Tuesday, the risk for rip currents should decrease tomorrow. Temperatures will begin to heat up on Tuesday with highs near 90°. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 90s the rest of the week with occasional showers and storms in the forecast. The best rain chance looks to be on Wednesday as a cold front tries to near the area from the north. The rain chance will decrease Thursday and Friday before perhaps increasing again this weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

