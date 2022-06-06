SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Turning hotter as storms come in and out of the forecast this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south will slowly dissipate over the next 24 hours leading to drier weather and hotter temperatures as we head through the work week. We’ll see clouds increase a bit through today with a few showers and storms possible this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 80s inland, near 80° at the beaches. Due to an onshore wind and an increased swell because of distant Tropical Storm Alex, there is a MODERATE risk of rip currents at our beaches today. With Tropical Storm Alex expected to move farther from the US on Tuesday, the risk for rip currents should decrease tomorrow. Temperatures will begin to heat up on Tuesday with highs near 90°. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 90s the rest of the week with occasional showers and storms in the forecast. The best rain chance looks to be on Wednesday as a cold front tries to near the area from the north. The rain chance will decrease Thursday and Friday before perhaps increasing again this weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the crash scene was not...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Stalled front to bring more showers and storms today!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday morning forecast