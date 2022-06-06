SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Vice President Harris to visit SC Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled...
Vice President Kamala Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in Columbia.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner Friday.

Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m.

This year’s dinner returns after a two-year hiatus and will honor former South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley, who served from 1979 to 1987. Riley would go on to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Education from 1993 through 2001.

It is being held at the Columbia Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

Individual tickets are priced starting at $150 each.

Funds raised through the event support the South Carolina Democratic Committee’s federal account.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the crash scene was not...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Latest News

Vincent Medlock, 19, faces criminal charges including three counts of assault and battery, use...
Man wanted in assault, gunfire at St. Helena Island home captured
The Beefield community, an African American settlement community, has been designated as a...
Beefield community designated as Charleston County historic district
The Charleston Police Department say two people were transported to the hospital after a...
Propane tank explodes on James Island injuring two people
Authorities said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the Andrews area.
Deputies: Four injured in Georgetown Co. shooting