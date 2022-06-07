Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

SC Lottery
Authorities say a 19-year-old Moncks Corner man is facing charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.(Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 19-year-old Moncks Corner man is facing charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Joseph Ashton Fort was arrested Wednesday by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says Fort is charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says investigators received a tip leading them to Fort. Investigators say Fort distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse materials.

Wilson’s office will prosecute the case and stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

