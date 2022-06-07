Deputies, police investigating shots fired call near Charleston Co. park

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and police officers have responded to a shots fired call near a park in Charleston County Tuesday afternoon.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Summerville Police Department are on the scene in the area of Slidel Street and West Boundary Street near Gahagan Park.

The sheriff’s office say investigators found evidence of shell casings but did not find a victim.

A call for the incident came in at 3:30 p.m.

