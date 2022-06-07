SC Lottery
Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league

Dustin Johnson reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf...
Dustin Johnson reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson says he has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside of London from Thursday.

Johnson says he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

Johnson is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field.

