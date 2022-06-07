SC Lottery
Family concerned after gravesite washes away at Summerville cemetery

By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Imagine burying a loved one and months later, the gravesite is washing away. This is exactly what’s happening at Hillcrest Cemetery in Summerville.

Michael Person was buried in February. His family says the soil over his grave has been washing away ever since.

“Until we know that he is good and he’s not,” Roderick Wilson said, Michael’s mother’s fiancé. “You know, he’s not. Nobody seems like they want to do anything. You know, ‘If it rains again, we’ll see.’ I’m tired of it raining again. I would like him moved because it’s going to be the same problem.”

The Persons aren’t the only family affected. Multiple gravesites are washing away bit by bit. The family says when they asked Hillcrest to step up and fix the problem, they didn’t get the answer they wanted.

“It’s no satisfaction,” Wilson said. “We talk to them, it’s like they don’t care. They really don’t care. That is the attitude that I get. You know, we come here to see him, it’s like his mom can’t even get closure because every time she comes the grave is ruined. "

Dickerson Mortuary Services was responsible for Person’s funeral. They have replaced the soil and grass around the vault at least three times.

Darryl Dickerson, manager of Dickerson Mortuary Services, says it’s up to cemetery management to fix the drainage problems.

“When we get called out to make a correction with the grave, maybe the first time, second time, it normally resolves,” Dickerson said. “This has been going on more than two or three times. So, what else can we do to fix the problem and have them moved to another part of the cemetery.”

Live 5 spoke with spoke with Allen McDonald, the President of Hillcrest, and he says they must wait for the grass to grow and then it is up to the funeral home to figure out how to fix it.

