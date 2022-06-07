SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to budget a little more for that summer road trip.

As prices at gas pumps climb near $5 a gallon in most of the United States, the worst may still be to come.

Oil prices are the biggest component affecting gas prices, and Goldman Sachs is now forecasting crude oil will average $140 a barrel this summer.

Oil is currently about $120 a barrel.

It would mean that gas prices would spike even higher, in order to incentivize new production and discourage consumption.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Investigators say two brothers face charges in connection with possessing a statue stolen from...
Brothers arrested in connection with theft, destruction of Boy Scout statue
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the crash scene was not...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash
Authorities have released the 911 calls from the day five children were found unresponsive in a...
911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston
The Charleston Police Department say two people were transported to the hospital after a...
Propane tank explodes on James Island injuring two people

Latest News

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
US Open to accept Phil Mickelson and all eligible players
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Man charged after firing ‘snot rocket’ into crowd, attacking teens with knife, deputies say
The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the...
US Mint releasing coin to honor Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller
Paramount Studios is being sued over the Hollywood blockbuster sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright