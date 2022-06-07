SC Lottery
Mothers impacted by violent crimes demand change for repeat offenders

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston chapter of the National Racial Justice Network spoke to reporters Tuesday to address issues with putting repeat offenders back on the streets.

Three mothers impacted by violent crimes shared their stories, and asked the judges, the Solicitor’s office, and state representatives to do more to protect the community by keeping violent offenders behind bars.

Chapter president Andrea Manigault said her son Marion C. Grice was murdered Nov. 8, 2021 outside A-1 Grocery on Dorchester Road. North Charleston Police say Keano Ante Simmons and Dartez Lamart Ferguson were charged with Grice’s murder. Jail records show Simmons was released from jail just three weeks before Grice’s murder.

“We all say that gun violence is out of control. Gun violence is rising. And it is. It is. But nobody is doing anything,” Manigault said. “Everybody is sitting on their hands, waiting for the next person to do something, and then when they’re challenged to do something, they go ghost.”

Manigault is also challenging people in the community to step up and do their part to decrease gun violence by helping to steer the younger generation in the right direction.

Shawnta Brown said she and her son are constantly looking over their shoulders in fear, because the man once charged after shooting him last year was released.

Brown said her son Jerome Foy was shot on July 1 of last year. Arthur Lee Wilson was charged with attempted murder, but jail records show he posted bond and was released the following month.

“I’m very upset at the fact that he is still able to be out in the community doing what he wants to do, and my son is living an honest life, me as well,” Brown said.

Brown’s son has since recovered from his injuries, and his mother says he is now a firefighter.

Ernestine Brown said her son Jharrda Brown was murdered on Feb. 7, 2021 in the Liberty Hill area.

The North Charleston Police Department said no arrests have been made in this case.

She said her mother, who lived in Liberty Hill for 61 years, has refused to come back home since her grandson was killed. She said her mother fears for her life because the person who did this is still out there.

“Just help me. Help soothe my soul,” Brown said. “And help my mom come back home.”

