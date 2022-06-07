SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Investigators say two brothers face charges in connection with possessing a statue stolen from...
Brothers arrested in connection with theft, destruction of Boy Scout statue
Authorities have released the 911 calls from the day five children were found unresponsive in a...
911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the crash scene was not...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash
The Charleston Police Department say two people were transported to the hospital after a...
Propane tank explodes on James Island injuring two people

Latest News

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Deputies recover 25-30 bullet casings following Georgetown County shooting that left 4...
VIDEO: Deputies recover 25-30 bullet casings following Georgetown County shooting that left 4 hurt
VIDEO: Tuesday marks 1 year since Murdaugh killings
VIDEO: Tuesday marks 1 year since Murdaugh killings
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse charges
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse charges