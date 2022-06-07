A return to the 90s and humidity ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The temperatures will be heating up and the humidity will be increasing over the next couple days. Highs will climb from the mid 80s yesterday to the upper 80s this afternoon. We expect a lot of sunshine today with only a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm. A better rain chance will head our way tomorrow afternoon as a weak cold front nears the area. This front will dissipate on Thursday leading to a decrease in rain chances once again for the rest of the work week. Highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday with mid 90s possible on Thursday. It looks like a hot and humid weekend is ahead with highs near 90 degrees and a couple showers and storms each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

