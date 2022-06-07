South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the state’s Motor Fuel User Fee is set to increase another two cents on July 1, raising the fee from 26 cents to 28 cents per gallon.

The fee was first passed in 2017 and raises the fee each year ending in July at the permanent fee of 28 cents.

Officials say the fee has added approximately $898.4 million to the state’s infrastructure fund and helps support more than $2 billion in road and bridge projects from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Taxpayers in South Carolina can claim a credit to help offset some of the fees equal to the lesser of maintenance fees paid during the year or what was paid in increased Motor Fuel User Fees.

The department of revenue says receipts from gas purchases and vehicle maintenance need to be saved in order to claim the credit.

More information on the tax credit can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.