SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State representative meets with Charleston Co. school officials to discuss safety

Rep. Wendell Gilliard sat down with CCSD’s top security officials Monday for about an hour and...
Rep. Wendell Gilliard sat down with CCSD’s top security officials Monday for about an hour and half.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A local state representative is asking the Charleston County School District to redouble its efforts to prevent school shootings. In a meeting with Representative Wendell Gilliard, district officials acknowledged areas that need improvement.

Gilliard sat down with CCSD’s top security officials Monday for about an hour and half. They identified at least one school that has some security measures that could use some shoring up.

After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers, Gilliard wrote a letter to CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy requesting a meeting to discuss concerns he has noticed while touring several schools.

After he wrote that letter an elementary school official reached out to him with the security concerns at her school specifically. In the meeting, Gilliard says district staff acknowledged certain security challenges unique to this school and said it was the only one in the district that needed to be addressed. For security reasons, we’re not naming the school, but Gilliard did describe the concerns identified by himself and school staff.

“At this particular school, the major concern was easy entrance,” Gilliard said. “I had to see it for myself and when I went out there, I was taken back in the fact that these circumstances exist.

Gilliard says it’s way too easy for someone to walk into the school from street. He says the district assured him that they would make the security measures at that facility a priority but they did not give him a timeline as to when those new security measures would be in place.

“We had a very productive meeting and that just goes to show you that these situations, these scenarios – they exist,” Gilliard said. “I think people need to understand that and we cannot take that for granted. It’s our job and our responsibility to shore up safety for our teachers, custodians and students.”

In a statement the district says safety is always a top priority.

“As a district, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are major priorities, and we appreciate Rep. Gilliard’s input as we consider the most effective ways to better protect everyone in our school buildings,” the district said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Investigators say two brothers face charges in connection with possessing a statue stolen from...
Brothers arrested in connection with theft, destruction of Boy Scout statue
Authorities have released the 911 calls from the day five children were found unresponsive in a...
911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the crash scene was not...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash
The Charleston Police Department say two people were transported to the hospital after a...
Propane tank explodes on James Island injuring two people

Latest News

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Summerville Police Department...
Deputies, police investigating shots fired call near Charleston Co. park
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse charges
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse charges