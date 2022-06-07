WATCH LIVE: Sheriff to update investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed 3

GREEN POND, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Charleston County plans to give an update Tuesday on an internal investigation into a crash involving one of her deputies that killed three Colleton County women.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano will hold a news conference in Green Pond in Colleton County at 3 p.m.

Stephanie Dantzler, 53; and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28; and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22; died at approximately 11 p.m. on May 8 when their vehicle and a patrol vehicle driven by a Charleston County deputy who was responding to a call for a disabled vehicle collided on Savannah Highway at New Road.

The deputy involved, Emily Pelletier, was taken to an area hospital and later released. She was placed on administrative leave with pay as the sheriff’s office reviews the incident, which is standard for serious deputy-involved collisions.

Graziano issued a statement the day after the crash, saying, “Our hearts are broken for the family of Stephanie, Shanice and Miranda.”

“This is a tragic loss for our community,” Graziano said in the statement. “We are committed to reviewing our response policies to ensure we are doing our best to serve the public.”

Three days after the crash, Graziano said during a news conference she had met with members of the family.

“On Monday, we prayed together. We cried together. And we tried to find peace. And I’m not sure we did,” Graziano said. “When we let the family know that we needed to make a statement about this and release details about them, about their family, I asked them, ‘What message would you want me to convey?’ Their response was simple: ‘They were three kind, loving and precious souls.’”

She said she will continue to honor the family’s wishes and do whatever they can to ease “this incredible burden” they are suffering.

But she offered few specifics, stating that the dashcam equipment from Pelletier’s vehicle had been turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

“As the video becomes available, we will release the video; we just don’t have anything to release at this time,” Graziano said. “There’s many details we don’t have.”

She said dashcams are designed to activate when blue lights or activated or after a collision, and the system buffers 30 seconds prior to that, which is included in the recording. But she said they did not yet know for sure whether the deputy’s lights were on at the time of the crash.

“We don’t have that information, I do not believe so,” she said. “We just don’t have that information.”

She also said they do not have any data to indicate there was any video prior to the collision.

“The dashcam video that was in Deputy Pelletier’s car didn’t reveal anything. It was a blank screen,” she said. “We don’t know if that is because of damage during the collision or if there’s some sort of malfunction, so right now, South Carolina Highway Patrol has the video and they’re getting with the manufacturer to try to retrieve what they can.”

She said her agency’s protocols require, regardless of whether lights and sirens are activated, that her officers still must use due care.

