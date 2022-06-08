Boil water notice issued for Cainhoy area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A boil water notice has been issued for Charleston Water System customers in the Cainhoy area after a water main break.

Officials say the notice affects approximately 1,600 customers between Martins Point Drive and the Highway 41 bridge.

Charleston Water System has issued a boil water notice for the highlighted areas after a water main break in the area. (Charleston Water System)

The notice will remain in effect until water samples confirm the water is safe to drink, officials said. Samples will be tested at the utility’s Hanahan plant and results of the test will be available 16 hours after the test is finalized.

The advisory will be lifted once it is confirmed no bacteria is present in the system, officials said.

Charleston Water System says customers and restaurants are required to do the following while the advisory is in effect:

For customers:

Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute and then let it cool before using it for cooking, drinking, making ice, washing uncooked foods, brushing teeth, and giving to pets. The minute starts once the water comes to a rolling boil.

Children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to become sick if bacteria is present in the water.

Water filters may not protect against bacteria. Check with the manufacturer, and if in doubt, boil your water.

Throw away ice made during this advisory.

Dishwashers and coffee makers do not get hot enough to kill bacteria.

Tap water is safe to use for all other activities that do not include consumption.

For restaurants and food service establishments SCDHEC requires:

If you cannot boil water and there is no other option, you MUST stop food service activities until the water is declared safe.

Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water including dish machines, ice machines, fountainheads, drinking fountains, tea brewers and coffee makers

Use disposable paper, plastic or foam places, cups, forks, etc.

Prepare food using water that has been boiled.

Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.