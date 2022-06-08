CARTA, BCDCOG to receive more than $1.2 million in grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly awarded grant is going to revamp post-pandemic ridership in downtown Charleston.

CARTA and the Berkely- Charleston- Dorchester Council of Governments will receive a cumulative 1.2 million dollars from the 2021 American Rescue Act and will be working together to meet the needs of the community.

As the city grows, tourism increases, and employees return to in-person work, more and more people will be using the public transit system.

Mike Seekings, CARTA’s Board Chairman, said this grant will allow them to find inefficiencies in the system. He said they want to find out how they are doing, where the busiest stops are and if the buses are going to and from the right places.

Depending on their findings, they could potentially change routing, or add new stops or equipment. Seekings says they want to integrate transit and community planning and help people get to and from their destinations as easily as possible.

“What we’re going to do is to make sure that we put service in the right place at the right time for all the people that use our system,” Seekings said.

Seekings said the grant brings an opportunity to integrate transit planning with long-term community planning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.