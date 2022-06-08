SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CARTA, BCDCOG to receive more than $1.2 million in grants

A newly awarded grant is going to revamp post-pandemic ridership in downtown Charleston.
A newly awarded grant is going to revamp post-pandemic ridership in downtown Charleston.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly awarded grant is going to revamp post-pandemic ridership in downtown Charleston.

CARTA and the Berkely- Charleston- Dorchester Council of Governments will receive a cumulative 1.2 million dollars from the 2021 American Rescue Act and will be working together to meet the needs of the community.

As the city grows, tourism increases, and employees return to in-person work, more and more people will be using the public transit system.

Mike Seekings, CARTA’s Board Chairman, said this grant will allow them to find inefficiencies in the system. He said they want to find out how they are doing, where the busiest stops are and if the buses are going to and from the right places.

Depending on their findings, they could potentially change routing, or add new stops or equipment. Seekings says they want to integrate transit and community planning and help people get to and from their destinations as easily as possible.

“What we’re going to do is to make sure that we put service in the right place at the right time for all the people that use our system,” Seekings said.

Seekings said the grant brings an opportunity to integrate transit planning with long-term community planning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.
South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump
Charleston city officials approved the first steps for a developer to build a car wash, retail...
Commercial development plans for West Ashely Circle moving forward

Latest News

Peter Morton says, with the help of his local friends, he was able to set up classes to train...
West Ashley man teaches first aid to hundreds of Ukrainians
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: West Ashley man teaches first aid to hundreds of Ukrainians
VIDEO: West Ashley man teaches first aid to hundreds of Ukrainians