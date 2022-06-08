City calls in additional help to address increase in trash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has signed a contract with Trident Waste to help with trash collection after the city’s staff has been overwhelmed by an unusually large increase. The city says from January to May of this year, they’ve collected a million addition pounds of trash compared to the same time period last year.

Matt Alltop is the superintendent of environmental services with the City of Charleston. He says the increase in trash has created a slowdown that is impacting collection as trucks fill up faster and have to abandon routes earlier than usual.

“We are seeing an increase in yard debris, bulk items which is something we have not seen in quite some time,” Alltop said. “We are up about 533 tons compared to where we were last year, which is about 250 extra truck loads.”

The city makes a distinction between garbage and trash. Garbage is primarily household waste, while trash is a term reserved for yard waste and large items like appliances, mattresses and construction material. Alltop says it’s difficult to pin down exactly what’s causing the uptick in trash, but he has some theories.

“We have had a lot of people moving here recently so those numbers are going up and we haven’t had a major storm in two, two and half year and a lot of this stuff has had a chance to grow – people are pruning, and I think that’s creating a lot of the issue,” Alltop said.

To compensate, the city is calling in Trident Waste to help with additional routes for the next two weeks. The contract will cost the city $16,725.

Alltop says right now there is no limit to how much yard waste residents can discard. He says they are working with city leaders to change that.

While yard debris is turned into mulch at the Bees Ferry Landfill, larger items, like washing machines, are taken to another landfill when they will stay forever, which could be a problem down the road.

“Anything extra that we put in there will take life off the landfill,” Alltop said.

Alltop says they plan for annual trash collection increases but says this year’s increase is far beyond what they could have expected.

