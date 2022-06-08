SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City calls in additional help to address increase in trash

The City of Charleston has signed a contract with Trident Waste to help with trash collection...
The City of Charleston has signed a contract with Trident Waste to help with trash collection after the city’s staff has been overwhelmed by an unusually large increase(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has signed a contract with Trident Waste to help with trash collection after the city’s staff has been overwhelmed by an unusually large increase. The city says from January to May of this year, they’ve collected a million addition pounds of trash compared to the same time period last year.

Matt Alltop is the superintendent of environmental services with the City of Charleston. He says the increase in trash has created a slowdown that is impacting collection as trucks fill up faster and have to abandon routes earlier than usual.

“We are seeing an increase in yard debris, bulk items which is something we have not seen in quite some time,” Alltop said. “We are up about 533 tons compared to where we were last year, which is about 250 extra truck loads.”

The city makes a distinction between garbage and trash. Garbage is primarily household waste, while trash is a term reserved for yard waste and large items like appliances, mattresses and construction material. Alltop says it’s difficult to pin down exactly what’s causing the uptick in trash, but he has some theories.

“We have had a lot of people moving here recently so those numbers are going up and we haven’t had a major storm in two, two and half year and a lot of this stuff has had a chance to grow – people are pruning, and I think that’s creating a lot of the issue,” Alltop said.

To compensate, the city is calling in Trident Waste to help with additional routes for the next two weeks. The contract will cost the city $16,725.

Alltop says right now there is no limit to how much yard waste residents can discard. He says they are working with city leaders to change that.

While yard debris is turned into mulch at the Bees Ferry Landfill, larger items, like washing machines, are taken to another landfill when they will stay forever, which could be a problem down the road.

“Anything extra that we put in there will take life off the landfill,” Alltop said.

Alltop says they plan for annual trash collection increases but says this year’s increase is far beyond what they could have expected.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.
South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump
Charleston city officials approved the first steps for a developer to build a car wash, retail...
Commercial development plans for West Ashely Circle moving forward

Latest News

The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday a collaboration with the Humanities Foundation to...
Former east side school to be renovated into affordable housing
A group of activists held a news conference Wednesday to send a message to those in opposition...
Activists speak in support of North Charleston Joint Operations Center
Assistant Solicitor Lemuel Zeigler said on the night of Feb. 15, 2018 officer Brandon Van...
Drunk driver gets 4 years in crash that injured police officer, led to K-9′s death
Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph