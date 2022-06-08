SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. woman sues sheriff’s office, deputy for crash during high-speed chase

The suit claims a deputy was chasing an unnamed suspect at a high speed without any warning...
The suit claims a deputy was chasing an unnamed suspect at a high speed without any warning lights or sirens.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The same day the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy would be charged for the deaths of three women after a fatal car crash, a lawsuit was filed over a crash involving a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

That lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleges the plaintiff, Jade Hinnant, was turning into her driveway in February of 2021 when the deputy, Neil White, crashed into her and then left the scene.

The suit claims White was chasing an unnamed suspect at a high speed without any warning lights or sirens. The crash forced Hinnant into a roadside ditch, according to the lawsuit,

“As a result of Defendants’ negligence…Plaintiff received serious and permanent injuries….which have and will in the future cause her to endure great physical pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and ultimately cause Plaintiff to incur future medical bills and wage loss,” the lawsuit reads.

The suit claims the deputy—and, by extension, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office—was negligent by failing to use a reasonable amount of caution and control, which led to the crash.

The unnamed suspect who led the deputy on the chase is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit alleges they were negligent by failing to stop for police and starting a high-speed chase.

Hinnant wants compensation for her injuries, bills and other damages.

We reached out to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, who says they haven’t been served with the lawsuit yet, so they have no comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.
South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump
Charleston city officials approved the first steps for a developer to build a car wash, retail...
Commercial development plans for West Ashely Circle moving forward

Latest News

Officials say dispatch received a call about a fire in the 100 block of Smith Street just...
Early morning fire damages 2 homes, vehicle
A newly awarded grant is going to revamp post-pandemic ridership in downtown Charleston.
CARTA, BCDCOG to receive more than $1.2 million in grants
One College of Charleston graduate student is at the forefront of a global initiative to clean...
College of Charleston grad student leads global beach cleanup
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will participate in a statewide hurricane lane...
Hurricane lane reversal drill scheduled for Thursday