Dorchester Co. woman sues sheriff’s office, deputy for crash during high-speed chase

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The same day the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy would be charged for the deaths of three women after a fatal car crash, a lawsuit was filed over a crash involving a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

That lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleges the plaintiff, Jade Hinnant, was turning into her driveway in February of 2021 when the deputy, Neil White, crashed into her and then left the scene.

The suit claims White was chasing an unnamed suspect at a high speed without any warning lights or sirens. The crash forced Hinnant into a roadside ditch, according to the lawsuit,

“As a result of Defendants’ negligence…Plaintiff received serious and permanent injuries….which have and will in the future cause her to endure great physical pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and ultimately cause Plaintiff to incur future medical bills and wage loss,” the lawsuit reads.

The suit claims the deputy—and, by extension, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office—was negligent by failing to use a reasonable amount of caution and control, which led to the crash.

The unnamed suspect who led the deputy on the chase is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit alleges they were negligent by failing to stop for police and starting a high-speed chase.

Hinnant wants compensation for her injuries, bills and other damages.

We reached out to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, who says they haven’t been served with the lawsuit yet, so they have no comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.