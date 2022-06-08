SC Lottery
Early morning fire damages 2 homes, vehicle

Officials say dispatch received a call about a fire in the 100 block of Smith Street just before 2 a.m. and firefighters arrived less than three minutes later.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says two homes and a vehicle were damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Officials say dispatch received a call about a fire in the 100 block of Smith Street just before 2 a.m. and firefighters arrived less than three minutes later.

Firefighters say heavy fire was showing from the second floor of the structure and additional crews were called in to assist.

Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire. A search revealed there was no one inside the home at the time, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal division.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults. No injuries were reported.

Crews with the Charleston, North Charleston and James Island Fire Departments all responded along with the Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

