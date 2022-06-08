SC Lottery
Former east side school to be renovated into affordable housing

The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday a collaboration with the Humanities Foundation to...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday a collaboration with the Humanities Foundation to renovate a former school on the city’s east side into affordable housing for seniors by 2024.

The $42 million renovation project will convert the former Archer School on Nassau Street into 89 affordable housing units for seniors at or below 60% of the area median income.

Officials say the Humanities Foundation and James Doran Company identified the area as a priority for affordable housing, community services and advocacy. While working with the city and other groups, they were able to identify opportunities to preserve current affordable housing while developing more housing for low- to moderate-income seniors.

“The Charleston Housing Authority is excited for this opportunity to issue bonds for further development of affordable housing here in the city,” Charleston Housing Authority CEO Art Milligan said. “Our Agency is committed to the creation of decent, safe affordable housing and this is a great display of what can happen when public and private entities work together to tackle a community issue. We are thankful for the Humanities Foundation and their efforts to bring together a group of organizations in order to make this happen for current residents of the city and future generations.”

Officials say the site will be preserved with new construction added and will accommodate 89 one and two-bedroom apartments.

“We are grateful to our partner, the Humanities Foundation, for taking on the $42 million rehabilitation of the former Archer School to convert the building into affordable housing for our senior population,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “Repurposing a building that has sat empty for more than 20 years and creating 89 affordable rental homes serving our aging population is a win-win-win for the city of Charleston.”

Construction at the site has already begun with an expected completion date of early 2024.

