Former Orangeburg school employee sentenced for defrauding district

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Orangeburg School District employee was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for defrauding the district of more than $550,000.

Officials said evidence shown in court revealed David Cortez Marshall, a former media communications specialist for the district, created a scheme to defraud the district while purchasing cameras for remote learning.

Marshall used shell companies, fabricated documents, forged signatures and a false identity to steer purchasing contracts from the district towards companies he created and controlled, officials said. The cameras were then purchased and sold for a “substantial markup” to the district.

Officials said Marshall received more than $550,000 in illegal proceeds before being discovered by other employees who confronted Marshall and reported the scheme to the FBI.

United States District Judge Mary G. Lewis sentenced Marshall to 33 months imprisonment followed by three years of court-ordered supervision. Marshall was also ordered to pay approximately $600,000 in restitution.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews is prosecuting the case.

