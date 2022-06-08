SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Heat, humidity and storm chances increase today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot and humid day with an increased chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening! High temperatures today will reach the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Any storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds today. The chance of showers and storms will continue tonight and a few of you may wake up to rain first thing tomorrow morning. Any morning rain will be short-lived and we expect a drier afternoon on Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. More hot weather is expected headed into the weekend with highs in the low 90s and a few spotty storms each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Early AM Rain Possible. Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 91.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.
South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump
Charleston city officials approved the first steps for a developer to build a car wash, retail...
Commercial development plans for West Ashely Circle moving forward

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will participate in a statewide hurricane lane...
Hurricane lane reversal drill scheduled for Thursday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
A Few Pop-Up Showers This Evening!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast