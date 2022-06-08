Heat, humidity and storm chances increase today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot and humid day with an increased chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening! High temperatures today will reach the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Any storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds today. The chance of showers and storms will continue tonight and a few of you may wake up to rain first thing tomorrow morning. Any morning rain will be short-lived and we expect a drier afternoon on Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. More hot weather is expected headed into the weekend with highs in the low 90s and a few spotty storms each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Early AM Rain Possible. Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 91.

