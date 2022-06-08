Hurricane lane reversal drill scheduled for Thursday

SC Lottery
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will participate in a statewide hurricane lane reversal drill on Thursday.(Source: WMBF News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will participate in a statewide hurricane lane reversal drill on Thursday.

Officials say crews will rehearse placing traffic control devices along portions of I-26 between Columbia and Charleston, US 21 and US 278 in Beaufort County, and US 501 in Horry County.

The exercise involves SCDOT crews placing barrels and cones along the routes. During the drill, cones and barrels will be placed on roadsides and shoulders for the drill to not impact traffic.

Officials say during an actual lane reversal the barrels and cones would be used to manage the flow of traffic during an evacuation.

“With the ever-increasing popularity of South Carolina’s beautiful coastal region, the number of residents and visitors continues to grow,” Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said. “This makes it critical that we rehearse implementing lane reversals should they be needed during hurricane evacuations. Please watch for our employees and our partners as we conduct this drill.”

Thursday’s drill will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.

No lanes will be closed during the drill, but motorists are asked to use caution where crews are stationed.

Evacuation routes can be found on the Department of Transportation’s website at 511sc.org and clicking on evacuation resources.

