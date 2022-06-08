Man wanted for killing two women in Beaufort County arrested in New York

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a man wanted for a double murder in Seabrook was arrested in New York.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Dionte Mitchell in Queens, New York.

Mitchell was wanted for the Dec. 4, 2021 murders of 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt and 30-year-old Shaina Mulligan.

He will face extradition to Beaufort County for the two murders.

Initial investigation was report of shots fired

On the night of Dec. 4, 2021, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Detour Road in Seabrook and learned that two women were shot following a dispute at a party.

Gantt was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mulligan died en route to the hospital.

Witnesses reported that one of the people involved in the shooting, identified as Mitchell, had left the scene.

At the time of the investigation, authorities said they made contact with Michell to provide his account of the shooting, and he was not immediately charged.

“In the ensuing weeks, and to obtain more information on what took place during the shooting, investigators located and interviewed numerous witnesses and evaluated evidence collected at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Arrest warrants obtained

On Dec. 28, 2021, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and presented the facts of the case.

“After reviewing the investigation, and based on probable cause, the magistrate issued warrants for the arrest Mitchell for two counts of Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During the commission of a Violent Crime in connection with the Dec. 4 Seabrook shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Since obtaining the warrants, investigators said they had been attempting to locate Mitchell.

