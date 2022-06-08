SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man

Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing person/runaway since January 2022.(MPPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are searching for a missing teenager who may be with a wanted man.

Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing person/runaway since January of 2022. MPPD officials say she may be with Nathan McCormick who has an active arrest warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ballentine at (843) 884-4176 or JBallentine@tompc.com

Miroshnichenko is described as a 16-year-old girl with blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen in Mount Pleasant in January of 2022.

Investigators describe McCormick as a 19-year-old man, with brown hair, and blue eyes. He’s 5′7″ and weighs 140 pounds.

