SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Parents charged with neglect leading to death after 2-week-old found not breathing, police say

Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was...
Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was found not breathing by authorities.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two Indiana parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant that wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to a home in Evansville just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a 2-week-old that was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby, named Wade, to start breathing again, according to WFIE.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the mother of the infant, Taylor Smith. She told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home. According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

Police say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.
South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump
Charleston city officials approved the first steps for a developer to build a car wash, retail...
Commercial development plans for West Ashely Circle moving forward

Latest News

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots
Officials said evidence shown in court revealed David Cortez Marshall, a former media...
Former Orangeburg school employee sentenced for defrauding district
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
Assistant Solicitor Lemuel Zeigler said on the night of Feb. 15, 2018 officer Brandon Van...
Drunk driver gets 4 years in crash that injured police officer, led to K-9′s death
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner