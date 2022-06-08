SC Lottery
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph

Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public roads.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were arrested and are now out on bond after racing on Savannah Highway just after midnight Friday.

Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public roads.

A deputy on patrol stopped at the intersection of Main Road and Savannah Highway and noticed two vehicles pulling away from the light quickly, according to an incident report.

The deputy continued to follow the vehicles, a Chevy Cruze and a Toyota minivan, down the road.

After clocking the vehicles at 90 mph, the deputy says they activated their in-car radar. The deputy told dispatch they were attempted to catch up to the vehicles; the in-car radar then clocked the vehicles’ speed at 110 mph, the incident report stated.

The Chevy Cruze, driven by Bryant, suddenly slowed and turned into a gas station on Savannah Highway, deputies say. Bryant was arrested by a different deputy later that night following a traffic stop. Investigators say Bryant denied racing with the minivan, and the burnt end of a blunt was found in the gear shift of her vehicle.

As the minivan continued past the gas station, the first deputy in pursuit followed and activated their emergency lights, and conducted a traffic stop.

Hennessy was arrested and admitted to racing the Chevy Cruze and driving over 105 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Hennessy and Bryant were in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center. They are out on a PR bond.

