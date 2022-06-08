SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Rachel DePompa and Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.
South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump
Charleston city officials approved the first steps for a developer to build a car wash, retail...
Commercial development plans for West Ashely Circle moving forward

Latest News

Bowen Turner was accused of sexually assaulting three teens in three counties in 2018 and 2019...
Bowen Turner will remain behind bars following hearing on probation violation
On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Dionte Mitchell was arrested in...
Man wanted for killing two women in Beaufort County arrested in New York
The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday a collaboration with the Humanities Foundation to...
Former east side school to be renovated into affordable housing
A group of activists held a news conference Wednesday to send a message to those in opposition...
Activists speak in support of North Charleston Joint Operations Center
Assistant Solicitor Lemuel Zeigler said on the night of Feb. 15, 2018 officer Brandon Van...
Drunk driver gets 4 years in crash that injured police officer, led to K-9′s death