SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - City officials in Amarillo, Texas are asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on a surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.

KFDA reports security cameras captured the image around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

City officials said there were no signs of vandalism or attempted entry into the zoo and no animals or people were harmed.

Now, the city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba, emphasizing the entity was seen outside the zoo.

For now, the strange visitor is referred to as a UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park
Drivers in the Palmetto State will see even more of an increase at the pump beginning in July.
South Carolina drivers will see July fee increase at the pump
Charleston city officials approved the first steps for a developer to build a car wash, retail...
Commercial development plans for West Ashely Circle moving forward

Latest News

Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks before President Joe Biden presents Public...
Justice Department names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
A bear and coyote were caught on camera together in Minnesota.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Could this bear and coyote be friends?