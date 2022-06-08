Working Wednesdays: New I-HOPE Women’s Business Center helps entrepreneurs and small businesses grow their opportunities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The brand new I-HOPE Women’s Business Center is up and running in North Charleston. Leaders with the center will appear on Working Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

The mission of I-HOPE WBC is to inspire and empower women, minority, and veteran entrepreneurs of the Lowcountry by providing programs and services focused on small business education, development and support.

The I-HOPE Women’s Business Center of the Lowcountry is hosted by Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center (501c3) and is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“We believe that every woman, minority, and veteran entrepreneur should be supported, encouraged, and valued in our community. HOPE is what drives us all to achieve a better legacy for ourselves, our families, and our communities. The I-HOPE WBC seeks to serve entrepreneurs and small businesses by providing them with free or low-cost resources needed to start and grow their business,” Increasing H.O.P.E. Executive Director Dorothea Bernique said.

“We teach, serve and value our small business community and we support them as they make a profound impact on our world. We have opportunities for corporate partners, business professionals, and entrepreneurs in every stage of business and industry.”

To learn more about the organization, upcoming events or to schedule a consultation visit www.ihopewbc.org

