SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say

Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania after they became stuck in a chocolate tank.(WHP)
By WHP Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania said firefighters rescued two people from a chocolate tank at a Mars M&M factory Thursday.

One of the people was injured seriously enough to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, with the other person also getting medical attention at a hospital.

Rescuers said they had to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out as crews were not able to pull the people out from the top.

According to authorities, it was not initially clear who the people were or how they fell into the tank, but their investigation continued.

The M&M facility is located in Lancaster County, not far from Hershey, which is well known for its chocolate factory.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph
Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis says Deputy Emily Pelletier of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is...
Lawyer: Charleston Co. deputy to surrender to charges in crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported locating a military-style rifle...
Deputies find military-style rifle in stolen vehicle during gunfire investigation near park

Latest News

The Saluda County School District was awarded $38 million for infrastructure improvements from...
South Carolina spending hundreds of millions of dollars help schools with aging infrastructure
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
Former Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait tendered her resignation in December and Don...
Search for new Charleston Co. school superintendent may take more than a year
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit