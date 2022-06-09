City of Orangeburg names police chief after months of searching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg has ended their nationwide search for a new police chief.

City Administrator Sidney Evering said after a nine month search and vetting process, Charles Austin has been named to the position.

Austin has served as the Interim Director of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for nine months.

Evering said, “The City of Orangeburg is very fortunate to have Chief Austin agree to lead ODPS on a permanent basis. Obviously, he is one of the most experienced and distinguished law enforcement professionals in the state, but beyond that he is a servant-leader who cares immensely about our community and the officers he is charged to lead.”

While serving in the interim Austin began reorganizing the department to help establish dual career paths for police officers and fire personnel. Part of his plan includes expanding the department’s recruitment program.

Mayor Michael Butler said, “Chief Austin has a servant’s heart, and he is committed to make the City a safe place to work and live.”

Austin’s background includes a 48 year career in service. He previously served the City of Columbia as Deputy Chief of Police for Operations and eventually became the first African American Chief of Police for the city.

Other positions he has served in include; Deputy Chief of Police in Chatham County Georgia’s Police Department; Director of Public Safety for South Carolina State University; Lieutenant with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division; Patrol Officer with the Easley, Police Department; and Patrol Officer with the Greenville, Police Department.

