Families of Horizon Village learn about gun violence awareness

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families came to Horizon Village in North Charleston to make relationships and learn more about gun violence awareness.

With music, a bouncy house and food, people came together for a cause: gun violence awareness.

The North Charleston Police Department and the organization Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace are holding this event to teach kids about gun safety. Specifically, not playing with guns.

Parents are getting involved, too.

They’ll learn how to properly store firearms. The RECAP team says even if this event touches just one person, it’s doing something right.

“We’re not looking for the mass, we’re looking for just that one individual because you never know where a person is at,” said John McNeill, one of the core volunteers with RECAP. “So, the whole point of RECAP is finding that one differentiating condition so that we can build peace and get that issue resolved. So, if you save one and give someone the opportunity of turning away from doing something wrong and doing the harder right, it’s a success.”

Tireka Wright, lieutenant at the North Charleston Police Department, says getting kids off the street and creating relationships is one of the most important things for them.

“We wanted to come over here,” Wright said. “There’s a lot of kids in this area that don’t really get to get in contact with anything different than the norm. We want them to be active. Not be set in the house doing nothing or using a lot of time to do or get involved in something they don’t need to get involved in.”

The North Charleston Police Department and RECAP will be out around the city the next three Thursdays of June as part of gun violence awareness month. Visit the City of North Charleston website to find the other locations.

