Golf vacation company expansion in Charleston County to add jobs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that specializes in organizing golf trips throughout the U.S. and around the nation announced it is expanding operations in Charleston County.

Golfbreaks by PGA Tour, founded in 1998 in the United Kingdom, will add 32 new jobs in Mount Pleasant over the next two years.

“South Carolina’s golf industry has seen significant growth in recent years, and today’s announcement by Golfbreaks shows that this momentum is not slowing down,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “I congratulate Golfbreaks on their expansion and look forward to their continued growth in South Carolina.”

As the “official golf vacation partner of the PGA Tour, the company offers golfers services including the arranging of tee times, accommodations, ground transportation, tournament tickets.

“With minimal travel restrictions now in place and a lot of pent-up demand, Golfbreaks is growing rapidly. If you like golf and enjoy delivering unforgettable memories to fellow travelers, then a career at Golfbreaks may be perfect for you. Our enthusiastic and vibrant team in Mount Pleasant is on a very exciting journey with our partners at the PGA TOUR.” Golfbreaks CEO Daniel Grave said.

Those interested in joining the Golfbreaks team should visit the company’s careers page.

The company’s Charleston operation is located at 474 Wando Park Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and serves as its North American office.

“We are thrilled with Golfbreaks’ decision to invest further in our community and create 32 new jobs for our citizens,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “Charleston County is a natural fit as we have a passion for golf and more importantly, we have a desire to foster business growth.”

The company was recruited to Charleston County through South Carolina’s Landing Pad program. The company’s expansion plans will allow it to increase its service volume to U.S. and Canadian golfers who take golf trips domestically and overseas.

